Man Utd vs Spurs 1998/99 final day watchalong: The best bits

Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Andy Cole and Steve McClaren rewatch Manchester Utd's 2-1 win over Tottenham in 1999. A win which saw Utd claim the Premier League title and the first trophy of their treble winning season.

United knew that if they won against Spurs they would be crowned champions, with Arsenal playing Aston Villa at Highbury at the same time, hoping their north London neighbours would steal something at Old Trafford.

Despite Les Ferdinand's bizarre early opener, United eventually turned it on and equalised through David Beckham before the break, and took the lead through half-time sub Cole just after the break.

United held on to complete part one of their historic Treble, and here, four of key figures on that day tell their story...

