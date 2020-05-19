Hull 'disappointed' with leaked EFL letter from vice-chairman Ehab Allam

A private letter from Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam to EFL chairman Rick Parry has been leaked

Hull have reacted with disappointment after a letter to the EFL from vice-chairman Ehab Allam's stating his desire to call the Championship season off was leaked.

Written to EFL chairman Rick Parry and first appearing in the Daily Telegraph, Allam said the Championship season "should be voided" in light of the coronavirus pandemic due to public health concerns.

In the letter Allam wrote: "I do not presently believe the 2019/20 season can be safely completed without unnecessarily exposing Championship clubs to potential legal action in the event that one or more of its employees (or their family members) were to become infected with COVID-19.

"As made clear on last week's conference call, I am against the 2019/20 season being completed under the present circumstances and in light of the wider public health issues facing the United Kingdom at the present time.

"My position remains that the season should be voided and (with no further games played and efforts instead being focused upon ensuring a safe return in the advance of next season, whenever that ultimately takes place), with this means of drawing a conclusion to the 2019/20 season (including how the important questions of promotion and relegation would then be addressed) being put to a formal vote pursuant to the EFL's Articles of Association."

1:09 Ben Ransom confirms that Championship clubs plan to test their players for coronavirus this week, with a view to returning to training next week Ben Ransom confirms that Championship clubs plan to test their players for coronavirus this week, with a view to returning to training next week

The club, currently 21st in the table and two points above the relegation zone, released a statement expressing their disappointment the private letter was leaked.

It read: "It is our view each club will, quite understandably, have their own view on the subject of how and when to return to play football and we fully respect that.

"The privacy of discussions between member clubs and the league is paramount to ensuring honest and open debate.

"As such, we will continue to engage in talks in the correct manner and will not enter into a public debate on the matters in hand.

"Our primary concern throughout this difficult time has been for the health and safety of our players and staff and that will continue to be the case."

A provisional date of June 20 has already been mooted for a return to action with an extensive testing programme across the division set to begin on Thursday ahead of a return to training on Monday.