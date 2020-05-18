Championship clubs to start coronavirus testing this week

Championship clubs will begin testing their players for coronavirus on Thursday and Friday ahead of a potential return to training next Monday.

Although recent advice recommended players are tested once a week, it is thought Championship clubs will follow the Premier League's decision to test their players twice a week.

Test results will be analysed within 24 hours and Sky Sports News understands those test results will not be made public.

1:05 Speaking to Sky Sports News last week, Charlton manager Lee Bowyer said relegating his team on a points-per-game basis if the Championship season cannot be finished would 'kill' the London club Speaking to Sky Sports News last week, Charlton manager Lee Bowyer said relegating his team on a points-per-game basis if the Championship season cannot be finished would 'kill' the London club

All 24 Championship clubs have already informed the EFL which of their players they intend to include as part of the testing programme.

One Championship club has told Sky Sports News any players or members of the backroom staff who have not been tested, will not be allowed inside the training ground next Monday.

The club also explained ground staff will leave the training ground before players arrive for training.

2:15 Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson reports as Premier League clubs vote unanimously to return to training in small groups from Tuesday Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson reports as Premier League clubs vote unanimously to return to training in small groups from Tuesday

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs have unanimously voted in favour of resuming training in small groups from Tuesday, with a return to top-flight football edging closer.

League officials, medical experts and representatives from all 20 sides held talks on Monday via a video conference call and agreed to stage one of the return to training protocols.

In a statement, the Premier League said: "This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the government.

1:26 Former England internationals Paul Robinson and Matthew Upson believe Premier League players may be under too much pressure to return to action Former England internationals Paul Robinson and Matthew Upson believe Premier League players may be under too much pressure to return to action

"Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League's priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

"Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed."