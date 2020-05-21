Matt Hancock says Government wants grassroots football back 'as soon as we safely can'

Health secretary Matt Hancock has said the Government wants grassroots football to return "as soon as we safely can".

In the daily coronavirus briefing, Hancock said: "I very much hope we won't have to wait for a vaccine before grassroots football returns.

"We're putting in place things like testing and tracing, whilst allowing more social distancing measures to be lifted. We want grassroots football back as soon as we safely can."

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, added that the public may have to play football with rule changes before a vaccine is found.

"So I definitely hope that football will be available - possibly with some degree of change of how it's played, there may have to be some ways we think it through - in advance of a vaccine," Professor Whitty said.

"My very strong hope, and I'm sure this is a strong hope of everybody's, is football is well before we get right out to that right-hand end of that path."

