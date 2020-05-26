Christian Mbulu: Morecambe and former Motherwell defender dies aged 23

Christian Mbulu has died aged 23

Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu has died at the age of 23.

Mbulu had spells at Millwall and Motherwell, and joined Morecambe following his release from Crewe in January.

He played three times for Morecambe in League Two this season, making his debut in a 2-0 win at Walsall.

A Morecambe statement read: "Everyone at Morecambe FC is deeply saddened to learn of Christian's death and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time.

"He was only 23 and the news of his sudden and untimely passing has been a shock to us all. Christian came to the club in January and proved to be an extremely popular member of the squad.

"His loss will be painfully felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. The club would ask everyone to respect Christian's family's privacy at this sad time."

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former player Christian Mbulu.



RIP Christian.https://t.co/k8YBAXAnvx pic.twitter.com/3jabxjWiWz — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) May 26, 2020

Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon said: "We are shocked to hear of the news of Christian's death.

"He was such a friendly, pleasant and dedicated young man who we loved having around Fir Park.

"Our thoughts are with his family during this incredibly difficult time. We hope their privacy is respected by everyone as they try to come to terms with their loss."