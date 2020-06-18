Aston Villa fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Aston Villa's Premier League games against Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United will all be shown live on Sky Sports.

Villa host Chelsea on June 21 and then are back on Sky three times in July against Liverpool, Manchester United and Crystal Palace as they look to drag themselves out of relegation trouble.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Wednesday June 17

Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United

Sunday June 21

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Kick-Off: 4.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday June 24

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Kick-Off: 6pm

Saturday June 27

Aston Villa v Wolves

Kick-Off: 12.30pm

Sunday July 5

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Kick-Off; 4.30pm; Live on Sky Sports

Thursday July 9

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Sunday July 12

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Kick-Off: 2pm; Live on Sky Sports

Everton vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

West Ham vs Aston Villa