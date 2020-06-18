Aston Villa fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Dates for seven Aston Villa games confirmed
Last Updated: 18/06/20 9:33am
Aston Villa's Premier League games against Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United will all be shown live on Sky Sports.
Villa host Chelsea on June 21 and then are back on Sky three times in July against Liverpool, Manchester United and Crystal Palace as they look to drag themselves out of relegation trouble.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
ASTON VILLA'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Wednesday June 17
Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Sunday June 21
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Kick-Off: 4.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Wednesday June 24
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Kick-Off: 6pm
Saturday June 27
Aston Villa v Wolves
Kick-Off: 12.30pm
Sunday July 5
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Kick-Off; 4.30pm; Live on Sky Sports
Thursday July 9
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Sunday July 12
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Kick-Off: 2pm; Live on Sky Sports
Aston Villa fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Everton vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
West Ham vs Aston Villa