Newcastle fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

The details of Newcastle's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, with three games live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle host Sheffield United live on Sky Sports in their first game back on Sunday June 21. The Magpies also travel to face Bournemouth on Wednesday July 1, live on Sky Sports.

The FA Cup quarter-final details have also been announced, with Newcastle hosting Manchester City at 6.30pm on Sunday June 28.

The following month begins with a home game against West Ham live on Sky Sports on July 5.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Sunday June 21

Newcastle vs Sheffield United

Kick-Off: 2pm; Live on Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wednesday June 24

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Kick-Off: 6pm

Wednesday July 1

Bournemouth vs Newcastle

Kick-Off: 2pm; Live on Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sunday July 5

Newcastle Utd vs West Ham

Kick-Off: 2pm; Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday July 8

Man City vs Newcastle

Kick-Off: 6pm

Saturday July 11

Watford v Newcastle Utd

Kick-Off: 12.30pm

Newcastle vs Tottenham

Brighton vs Newcastle

Newcastle United vs Liverpool