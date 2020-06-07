Jose Mourinho will have to manage Harry Kane's Tottenham return, says former 'keeper Paul Robinson

0:36 Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says players will need to be looked after when the Premier League returns - particularly those like Harry Kane who are returning after injury. Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says players will need to be looked after when the Premier League returns - particularly those like Harry Kane who are returning after injury.

Jose Mourinho needs to be cautious over Harry Kane's return from injury, says former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Before the coronavirus pandemic halted the Premier League, Tottenham found themselves on a poor run of form, lying eighth in the table and seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

However, an unexpected benefit of the lockdown will see Kane's recovery following six months off with a serious hamstring injury - but Robinson believes the player will have to be carefully managed by head coach Mourinho during the condensed nine game run-in.

0:55 Harry Kane says having only the Premier League to focus on could work in Tottenham's favour Harry Kane says having only the Premier League to focus on could work in Tottenham's favour

"You have to worry whether Harry Kane can play two or three games a week, whether he can play 90 minutes on a Saturday and then have to wait again for the following Saturday to play another 90 minutes," Paul Robinson exclusively told Sky Sports News.

"It will be all about how Jose (Mourinho) manages the situation because you can't expect a player whose been out after that length of time to be able to come back and play three games an week with all the demands Premier League football puts on you.

"Managers are going to have to be very aware and conscious as to how they man-manage their players fitness, injuries and squad rotation.

"Squad rotation in particular is going to be huge in the next three or four weeks with the amount of games - training is going to be minimal so it's going to be all about preparation and recovery."

