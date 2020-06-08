Faustino Anjorin: Chelsea midfielder set to sign new deal despite Premier League interest

Faustino Anjorin made his first-team debut in September

Faustino Anjorin is set to turn down interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs and sign a new long-term contract with Chelsea.

The 18-year-old's current deal expires in a year's time, and Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal were all keen to sign him.

Borussia Dortmund were also interested in taking Anjorin to Germany, but Chelsea are now set to confirm that he will extend his stay in west London.

Frank Lampard fought hard to keep Anjorin at Stamford Bridge and handed him his first-team debut in the 7-1 Carabao Cup win against Grimsby in September 2019.

Anjorin also made his Premier League debut in the 4-0 victory over Everton in March - Chelsea's final match before the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He has been at Chelsea since joining their U7 development programme over a decade ago.

Analysis: Next star off the production line?

Sky Sports' Nick Wright…

Chelsea's plans to strengthen their squad are already in motion, with Timo Werner expected to follow Hakim Ziyech to the club this summer and more recruits likely to follow, but Lampard has vowed not to turn his back on their academy and Anjorin looks a good bet to make the step up.

The teenager is a powerful box-to-box player with a keen eye for goal, so it's perhaps little surprise that former midfielder Lampard rates him so highly.

Anjorin has already featured twice under Lampard, and his new contract reflects Chelsea's belief that he is capable of following the example of Reece James, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham and nailing down a place in the senior side. He will be one to watch when the action resumes.

