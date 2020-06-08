Faustino Anjorin signs five-year Chelsea deal despite Premier League interest

Faustino Anjorin made his first-team debut in September

Faustino Anjorin has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea, after turning down interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

The 18-year-old was going into the final year of his previous deal and Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund had all shown interest in signing him.

However, he says the decision to commit his long-term future to Chelsea was an easy one.

"It's a brilliant feeling," he told the club's official website, after putting pen to paper on the new deal. "I've been at the club since I was six years old so to get to this stage and then be offered another five-year contract on top of that is amazing.

"I had no hesitation but to take it straight away because to play for the club I always dreamed of playing for is really special for me."

Frank Lampard fought hard to keep Anjorin at Stamford Bridge and handed him his first-team debut in the 7-1 Carabao Cup win against Grimsby in September 2019.

Anjorin also made his Premier League debut in the 4-0 victory over Everton in March - Chelsea's final match before the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Frank Lampard has handed a record eight Chelsea Academy players their debuts so far in 2019/20

Anjorin said the club's focus on youth under Lampard helped convince him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

"Frank, Jody Morris and Joe Edwards have taken us on board and really committed themselves to bringing young players through," Anjorin said.

"It's been really important to have those familiar faces around. It's easy to talk to people and be around the first team building more because you're welcomed in.

"Hopefully I can try to carry on being a part of that as long as I keep working hard and impressing the coaches.

"I've been at Chelsea for so long so it feels really special to get this new long contract, especially because it gives me a few years to keep developing and try to push to get into the first team.

"I know I still have a lot of hard work to do to get there but hopefully I can do it and inspire the next group of young players coming through that it can be done."

Analysis: Next star off the production line?

Sky Sports' Nick Wright…

Chelsea's plans to strengthen their squad are already in motion, with Timo Werner expected to follow Hakim Ziyech to the club this summer and more recruits likely to follow, but Lampard has vowed not to turn his back on their academy and Anjorin looks a good bet to make the step up.

The teenager is a powerful box-to-box player with a keen eye for goal, so it's perhaps little surprise that former midfielder Lampard rates him so highly.

Anjorin has already featured twice under Lampard, and his new contract reflects Chelsea's belief that he is capable of following the example of Reece James, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham and nailing down a place in the senior side. He will be one to watch when the action resumes.

