Kylian Mbappe, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho most expensive players

Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho is now Europe's third most valuable player with a price tag of £159.7m, according to a new study.

Football Observatory published the estimates in their latest biannual report, which includes the top 20 most valuable players in each of Europe's top five leagues and factors the financial impact of COVID-19.

Sancho has been in scintillating form, racking up 17 goals and 16 assists in the Bundesliga this season after becoming a regular member of the senior England team since his international debut nearly two years ago.

Jadon Sancho has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe remains the most valuable player in Europe with a jaw-dropping estimated value of £231.1m, followed by Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling (£173.6m).

In addition to Sancho and Sterling, England compatriots Trent Alexander-Arnold (£152.6m), Marcus Rashford (£135.8m) and Harry Kane (£105.8m) are also among the most prized players on the continent.

Mohamed Salah (£129.2m) and Sadio Mane (£124.1m) join Alexander-Arnold to represent Liverpool among the elite, while Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann (£121.6m) and Bayern teen Alphonso Davies (£119.0m) complete the top 10.

Mount worth £91m?

Mason Mount is highly valued by the study

Other Premier League stars to make the top 20 include Roberto Firmino (No 11, £105.7m), Bernardo Silva (No 12, £102.5m), Gabriel Jesus (No 13, £100.8m), Bruno Fernandes (No 17, £93.5m) and Mason Mount (No 19, £91.4m).

Another nine feature in the top 50: Rodri (No 21, £90.5m), Virgil van Dijk (No 24, £87.8m), Richarlison (No 26, £87.0m), Andy Robertson (No 29, £84.0m), Ederson (No 33, £77.4m), Alisson (No 34, £75.1m), Youri Tielemans (No 41, £69.7m), Dele Alli (No 42, £69.5m) and Kepa (No 43, £68.1m).

Werner bargain?

Germany internationals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner both feature in the top 40

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner looks set to join Kepa at Chelsea after the Blues activated his £52m release clause, which is nearly £30m below his market value (No 31, £80.5m).

It's a searching question on the minds of all associated with football: what will the transfer market look like after the coronavirus has hit?

Former Liverpool and Tottenham director of football Damien Comolli appeared on The Football Show to map out the post-coronavirus alterations that will change the transfer market as we know it...

Former Tottenham and Liverpool director of football Damien Comolli reveals an agent has told him that only three Premier League clubs can afford to sign players this summer because of the coronavirus crisis.

"Everything will change. We are going to be in a situation we have never seen before. The whole football business will be changing. There will be situations where clubs with a little bit of cash will be able to sweep the market by investing in young players. There will be situations where clubs will have no money at all.

"For the first time, on a global scale, we will see clubs swapping players like they have been doing in Italy, with one or two players going one way and a bit of cash going the other. We will be seeing a lot of loans, I am convinced about that because clubs looking to save money on their wage bill won't be able to sell players.

"There will also be an interesting trend with free transfers. The free agents at the top 20 clubs in the world are becoming very hot property because there is no transfer fee attached to their names.

"Those players will probably be able to maintain the same level of remuneration and maybe even increase it. However, players who are at the end of their contracts this summer, those players in the lower tiers, will see their remuneration decrease significantly."

