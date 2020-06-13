David McGoldrick extends Sheffield United stay until summer 2022

David McGoldrick joined Sheffield United in 2018

David McGoldrick has extended his Sheffield United deal until the summer of 2022.

The 32-year-old striker has made 21 Premier League appearances this season and although he has yet to score - he has helped the Blades to seventh and in the hunt for a European spot ahead of the June 17 restart - after scoring 15 goals in the Championship last term to secure promotion.

McGoldrick, who has 12 caps for the Republic of Ireland, follows team-mates Billy Sharp and Ollie Norwood, who also signed new deals earlier this week.

"There's nowhere else I'd rather be spending the next two years, so I'm over the moon to sign this extension and remain a part of this fantastic journey the club is on," McGoldrick told the club's website.

"As everyone has seen, this is a club that rewards and ties down those players that have contributed heavily to the success it's enjoyed so I'm delighted the gaffer sees me in the same bracket as Billy, Ollie and before that Enda and Flecky.

1:06 Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood says the team have the opportunity to become the 'greatest' team in the club's history by qualifying for Europe Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood says the team have the opportunity to become the 'greatest' team in the club's history by qualifying for Europe

"I'd like to thank the gaffer and the board for getting this sorted so quickly and smoothly. This is a strange and horrible time for everyone, in all walks of life, and it's been tough.

"But the good news is coming back out of the club and I'm really pleased to have committed my future. It all starts again at Villa and that will be a tough first game back.

"It's going to be different to normal in a lot of respects, but we believe we're 100 per cent ready and as we've proved on numerous occasions that we're a match for anyone."

1:12 Chartered psychologist Steven Sylvester says Premier League teams are likely to be affected by the lack of fans at games once the league resumes Chartered psychologist Steven Sylvester says Premier League teams are likely to be affected by the lack of fans at games once the league resumes

