Sheffield United: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart

The Premier League is back - but what shape are Sheffield United in for the season restart?

Ahead of the top flight's big return, we run the rule over Chris Wilder's side, from fixtures and fitness to the manager's view and more...

Who have they got left to play?

Sheffield United have a game in hand on most of their rivals and that trip to Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports - will mark the Premier League's return on Wednesday June 17, before the first full matchweek back on June 19-21 sees the Blades travel to Newcastle.

On paper, Sheffield United face the toughest end to the season of any side in the top 10 with an average opponent position of 9.4 and four of the top six - Wolves, Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United - still to play. But, excluding games against Liverpool and Manchester City, the Blades have lost only once to sides in the current top half - to Leicester, and back in August.

Where can they finish?

Wilder's side are currently seventh - behind Wolves on goal difference - but victory in that game in hand would lift them to fifth and just two points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

A fifth-placed finish could seal Champions League football if Manchester City's European ban - one they are appealing - is upheld.

City's potential ban - and the fact that they have already won the Carabao Cup - could deliver Europa League football for the sides that finish sixth and seventh and there might yet be further reward. Should City or a team in the top five also win the FA Cup - and City's ban be upheld - the Europa League second-round qualifying spot would go to whoever finishes eighth.

Modelling by Experimental361 favours the status quo, with a seventh-placed finish calculated at 21 per cent, an eighth-placed finish 22 per cent and a top-four one given a likelihood of just 3.1 per cent.

But the Blades are right in the mix when it comes to the battle for European football and with several crunch clashes against their closest rivals in store, it's all to play for.

Any other commitments?

Sheffield United are in the last eight of the FA Cup - a competition they last won in 1925.

Their quarter-final tie against Arsenal at Bramall Lane will take place on Sunday June 28, with the semi-finals and finals scheduled on July 18/19 and August 1 respectively.

Is everyone fit and available?

On-loan Dean Henderson will continue in goal for Sheffield United

Wilder said he would respect the decision of any of his squad members who opted not to play but the manager who has made only 31 changes to his starting XI this season - fewer than any other side - looks set to have a full complement of players.

No fresh injuries have been reported and while official confirmation has still not come that Manchester United will allow Dean Henderson to stay at Bramall Lane for all the remaining games, the on-loan goalkeeper has been training with his Blades team-mates as usual.

Henderson, who has kept 10 clean sheets for a side that has conceded the third-fewest goals in the Premier League, will not be eligible to face his parent club on June 24, with Simon Moore primed to step in.

What form were they in before the break?

The Blades were on a roll; they had won four of their last five games in all competitions - and had not lost since a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in January.

They took 10 points from the last 12 available in the Premier League, signing off with a 1-0 win over Norwich before the enforced break.

What's the manager said?

Wilder and his squad are champing at the bit to return. The Blades boss says his players are in "brilliant condition" and, with European football in sight, is determined his side's momentum will not be checked.

"When we paused the season, these players had an obligation to their profession to keep themselves right," he told The Football Show. "Straight away they were given programmes and weren't off to Dubai or drinking and eating whatever they wanted.

"The players have a professionalism about to make sure they are ready. They have kept themselves in brilliant condition, they have stuck to their programmes and come back in great condition.

"The players have climbed a big mountain to get to where they are as Premier League players. We're in a position that nobody thought we would be in, but we have deserved it. We've got the points on the board and we are hungry for more."

The betting - can they gatecrash top four?

Wilder's side have already proved plenty wrong this season - could a remarkable season get even better?

With a game in hand and the second-best defence behind runaway leaders Liverpool, the price of 12/1 for Sheffield United to break into the Champions League spot could be worth a punt.

Sheffield United to finish inside top four - 12/1 with Sky Bet

Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

