Champions League and Europa League qualification: Who can make it?

A thrilling race for Champions League and Europa League football will go to the final day. How many teams can qualify and who's in contention?

Who has already qualified for European football?

Champions League - Liverpool, Manchester City

Europa League - Chelsea, Leicester City, Manchester United (but each could still qualify for Champions League)

Who is in contention?

Depending on the identity of the winners of this year's Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League, clubs who finish in the Premier League's top seven could secure a place in Europe next season.

Here are the teams who are below Liverpool and Manchester City and still in the running...

3rd) Manchester United - 63 points

Remaining fixture: Leicester (a)

Manchester United only require a draw with Leicester on the final day to finish in the top four.

Alternatively United could qualify for next season's Champions League by winning the Europa League. They are 5-0 up from the first leg of their last-16 tie with LASK.

4th) Chelsea - 63 points

Remaining fixture: Wolves (h)

Chelsea need just one more point to be mathematically sure of a top-four finish, but even if they lose at home to Wolves on the final day, they will still qualify for Europe's premier club competition if Leicester are beaten by United.

They could also qualify for the Champions League next season by winning the 2019/20 competition - although they trail Bayern Munich 3-0 after the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

They are already assured of a Europa League group stage spot.

5th) Leicester - 62 points

Remaining fixture: Manchester United (h)

Leicester must beat United on the final day to be certain of a top-four finish, while a draw will be enough should Chelsea lose to Wolves due to their superior goal difference.

If they fail to do so, they will still qualify for the Europa League group stage, with Wolves' goal difference effectively meaning the Foxes cannot be caught by Nuno's side.

6th) Wolves - 59 points

Remaining fixture: Chelsea (a)

With Leicester and Manchester United playing each other on the final day, Wolves can no longer finish in the top four.

Wolves can still mathematically finish fifth but would have to beat Chelsea and require Leicester to lose with a huge goal difference swing.

More realistically, Wolves must match Tottenham's result with Crystal Palace to secure sixth place and guarantee a spot in the second round of Europa League qualifying for next season.

That would become a group stage place if Chelsea win the FA Cup, with seventh taking the second round qualifying place in the Europa League.

Wolves can still qualify for next season's Champions League by winning the Europa League - they drew 1-1 with Olympiakos in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

7th) Tottenham - 58 points

Remaining fixture: Crystal Palace (a)

Tottenham can finish as high as sixth with a win on the final day, if Wolves do not beat Chelsea. That would give them a place in the Europa League second round of qualifying next season - or a group stage place if Chelsea win the FA Cup.

If Spurs finish seventh, they will qualify for the second round of Europa League qualifying if Chelsea are victorious in the FA Cup final.

8th) Sheffield United - 54 points

Remaining fixture: Southampton (a)

Sheffield United can no longer qualify for European football next season as a result of their defeat to Everton on Monday and Wolves' win over Crystal Palace.

9th) Burnley - 54 points

Remaining fixture: Brighton (h)

Burnley can no longer qualify for European football next season following Wolves' win over Crystal Palace on Monday night.

10th) Arsenal - 53 points

Remaining fixture: Watford (h)

Arsenal's defeat at Aston Villa means they can no longer qualify for Europe via the Premier League, but they can still qualify for the Europa League group stage by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

The qualification rules broken down...

Champions League qualification

The top four teams in the Premier League will qualify for the group stages of the Champions League.

Europa League qualification

There are three ways to qualify for the Europa League:

Finish fifth - qualify for the Europa League group stage

Win the FA Cup - qualify for the Europa League group stage

Win the Carabao Cup - qualify for the Europa League second qualifying round

If the winners of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finish fifth or higher in the Premier League, their Europa League spots go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

So, Man City's Europa League second qualifying round place for winning the Carabao Cup will be given to the team which finishes sixth, as they have already qualified for the Champions League.

If Chelsea win the FA Cup, their Europa League group stage place will be awarded to the team which finishes sixth, and seventh will take City's Europa League second qualifying round place, as Chelsea will finish at least fifth.

How does winning Champions League, Europa League affect qualification?

The Premier League can have a maximum of seven teams qualify for European football.

Four teams will be in the Champions League, three in the Europa League. However, if a team finishing outside the top four wins the Champions League or Europa League they will be rewarded with a Champions League group stage spot for next season and one of the Europa League qualifying places will be given up (five teams qualifying for the Champions League, two for the Europa League).

