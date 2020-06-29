Premier League, PFA and EFL announce BAME coach placement scheme

2:42 A placement scheme has been set up with a view to improving the representation of individuals from ethnic minority backgrounds in the coaching ranks A placement scheme has been set up with a view to improving the representation of individuals from ethnic minority backgrounds in the coaching ranks

The Premier League, PFA and EFL have launched a new scheme aimed at increasing the number of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) players transitioning into full-time coaching roles in the professional game.

The scheme, open to BAME PFA members at any age or stage of their careers, will provide up to six coaches per season with a 23-month intensive work placement within EFL clubs.

The Premier League and PFA have jointly funded the programme which will have its first intake run as a pilot scheme - either in the club's academy or first-team set-up - from the start of the 2020-21 season.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "It is vital that there are no barriers to entry to the pipelines for employment in coaching. We need more BAME coaches entering the system to create greater opportunities throughout the professional game.

"We hope this scheme will create clear pathways and substantially improve future employment prospects for BAME coaches."

The lack of representation of black people in leadership positions in football has been in the spotlight because of the increased focus worldwide on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Earlier this month, Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling questioned why so few black ex-players have made the transition into coaching or other positions of power within football clubs.

The PFA's coaching team will provide mentoring, while Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore is chair of the Premier League's Black Participants' Advisory Group, which will also offer support to the players and clubs involved in the programme.

Moore said: "This is a critical time for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic coaches. We all know and agree that the diversity of coaches and managers must increase and this placement scheme represents a positive step."

Participants, who are provided bursaries through the placement club, will work across a variety of football functions within the club.

The scheme, which has been developed over the last 18 months, is in addition to the Premier League's existing BAME coach development programme - the Elite Coach Apprenticeship Scheme.

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor said: "The PFA is proud to support a diverse membership on the pitch, and we are determined to ensure this also translates to substantial BAME representation in all other areas of the game."