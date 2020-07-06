Mario Mandzukic: Former Manchester United target leaves Al-Duhail

Mario Mandzukic has announced he is leaving Al-Duhail

Mario Mandzukic has terminated his contract at Qatari-side Al-Duhail after just six months with the club, the player has confirmed on Instagram.

The 34-year-old moved to Qatar last December after struggling to make an impression under Maurizio Sarri at Juventus.

But the Croatian, who scored the winner against England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, is now a free agent.

"I appreciate the trust and hospitality that I have received in Qatar and I wish the best to the club and the team in the future," Mandzukic said in a short statement.

In total, the striker played five times for Al-Duhail, but only scored once in the Asian Champions League against Persepolis.

Mandzukic was allowed to leave Juventus as he was not in Maurizio Sarri's plans

Mandzukic, who only featured once for Juventus under Sarri before his transfer to Qatar, has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United.

However, a move for Mandzukic did not materialise, despite being the subject of late interest from United on Transfer Deadline Day in the summer of 2019.

But he has plenty of pedigree from his time in Turin having won Serie A four times and three Coppa Italia titles under Sarri's predecessor Massimiliano Allegri and is likely to attract interest.

The forward could yet return to Italy with AC Milan and Benevento linked, while Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also believed to be potential destinations.