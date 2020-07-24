Tom Pope: Port Vale to appeal six-match ban over tweets

Tom Pope was charged by the Football Association over comments made on Twitter in January

Port Vale say they "intend to appeal" against a six-match ban given to striker Tom Pope after he breached Football Association rules with a social media post in January that was adjudged to have been anti-semitic.

Having been asked to "predict the WWIII result", Pope wrote on Twitter: "We invade Iran then Cuba then North Korea then the Rothchilds (sic) are crowned champions of every bank on the planet."

The 34-year-old later deleted the tweet and insisted he was unaware it could be perceived as anti-semitic, but the post became the subject of both FA and club investigations, before he was charged in February.

The FA confirmed the ruling on Friday, releasing the following statement: "Tom Pope has been suspended for six matches, fined £3,500 and must complete a face-to-face education course for an "Aggravated Breach" of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on 5 January 2020.

"The Port Vale FC player denied that comments he made were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1), and constituted an "Aggravated Breach", which is defined in Rule E3(2), as they included, whether express or implied, reference to race and/or religion and/or ethnic origin.

"An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found the charge to be proven during a personal hearing."

The League Two club swiftly responded, expressing "disappointment" at the decision and confirming their intention to appeal.

"Tom Pope and the club have now received the decision and the written reasons for the decision of the FA tribunal in this case and have considered them with care. We are naturally disappointed in the outcome of what was, as the chairman of the tribunal noted at the end of the hearing, a difficult case," the club statement said.

"We are pleased, however, that the tribunal acknowledged that there was no anti-Semitic intent on Tom's part in posting the tweet concerned. Indeed, it was never even asserted by the Football Assertion that Tom held such beliefs, nor that he had any such intent when posting the tweet, as the tribunal points out in its decision.

"Tom wishes to re-emphasise that he is a strong supporter of all efforts to eradicate discrimination from the game and apologises to anyone who was offended by his tweet, albeit he did not intend any offence be caused, nor realise why his tweet might have been offensive at the time.

"Tom removed the tweet immediately when the sensitivities surrounding it were highlighted to him online.

"Tom and the club respect the decision in the case, but we do intend to appeal and are seeking advice in this regard."

Pope has already served a one-game ban for "improper" comments posted on Twitter.

That ban, accompanied by a £1,500 fine, was handed down on January 22 but was related to a separate matter.