Gareth Bale: Real Madrid forward to miss Man City Champions League tie on Friday

Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid's 24-man squad for Friday's Champions League match at Manchester City.

The Spanish champions are 2-1 down after the first leg of the last-16 tie at the Bernabeu in February.

Real recently swept to the La Liga title with 10 straight wins following the restart, but Bale played just 99 minutes.

It has been a difficult season overall for the 31-year-old Wales international, who has scored just three goals and made 14 starts across all competitions.

But his agent Jonathan Barnett recently told the BBC Bale had two years left on his Real contract and was not intending to leave.

Real say captain Sergio Ramos will travel with the team to Manchester.

However, the defender will not be able to play any part in the match due to his red card in the closing stages of the first leg.