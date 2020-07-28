Real Madrid News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz tests positive for coronavirus

Spanish giants due to play second leg of Manchester City tie at the Etihad Stadium on August 8

Last Updated: 28/07/20 1:25pm

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz will isolate at home, away from the rest of the squad
Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz will isolate at home, away from the rest of the squad

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City on August 8.

Real said tests were conducted on the squad on Monday and that though Diaz was in "perfect health", he would be self-isolating at home.

Real, who trail City 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the pandemic suspended the competition in March, are set to play the Premier League side in the second leg on August 8 at the Etihad.

The Spanish club announced via a statement: "After the Covid-19 tests carried out individually on our first-team yesterday by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result.

Also See:

"The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home."

More to follow.

Super 6: Who makes play-offs? Who goes down?

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 for a sixth time this season on Wednesday. Play for free, entries by 6pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK