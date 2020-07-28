Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz will isolate at home, away from the rest of the squad

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City on August 8.

Real said tests were conducted on the squad on Monday and that though Diaz was in "perfect health", he would be self-isolating at home.

Real, who trail City 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the pandemic suspended the competition in March, are set to play the Premier League side in the second leg on August 8 at the Etihad.

The Spanish club announced via a statement: "After the Covid-19 tests carried out individually on our first-team yesterday by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result.

"The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home."

