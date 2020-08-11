Daniel Sturridge: Former Chelsea & Liverpool striker wants Premier League return

Daniel Sturridge is keen to return to the Premier League ahead of next season

Daniel Sturridge has exclusively told Sky Sports News that he has 'unfinished business' and wants to return to the Premier League.

The former England striker has been out of the game since leaving Turkish side Trabzonspor in March after being handed a four-month ban for breaching the FA's gambling regulations.

But Sturridge has maintained his training schedule at his base in Los Angeles and says he is ready to attack the next chapter in his career.

"We have options around the world but I'm an English player and I've always loved playing in the Premier League," he said.

"I believe I've got a lot to give to the Premier League and I would say that's my first choice. I do feel I have unfinished business so I would like to go back and play there.

Sturridge has been without a club since leaving Trabzonspor

"I'm open to playing in other leagues, it's not just the Premier League I'm going to consider, but to come back to England and give my best would be a huge option for me.

"I'm very excited, I'm hungrier than ever and I'm totally focused on the next chapter."

Sturridge, who turns 31 next month, has scored 105 goals in 306 appearances in English football during spells with Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton, Liverpool and West Brom.

He has been linked with clubs in the Premier League and abroad, and believes his current situation makes him an attractive proposition.

"I'd like to think I'm one of the better options for teams," he added.

"I'm a free agent and I've played for a lot of top clubs around the world. I'm just ready to help a team be successful and to be a big part of their plans.

"I believe there's a lot left in these legs. Although I've been around a long time, I would say that there's miles on the clock but this vehicle has a lot left."

