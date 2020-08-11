Daniel Sturridge on Black Lives Matter: Education key in fight against racism

1:43 Former Chelsea and Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge hopes the Black Lives Matter movement is not just a phase as he urges more education on racism to be given to youngsters. Former Chelsea and Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge hopes the Black Lives Matter movement is not just a phase as he urges more education on racism to be given to youngsters.

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge says educating young people is key in the fight against racism.

The death of George Floyd back in May sparked a worldwide push for racial equality, which has been echoed across the world of sport.

It has led to numerous campaigns in support of the Black Lives Matter movement with players taking a knee before games and names replaced by 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of shirts.

However, racist abuse suffered by both Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Arsenal legend Ian Wright from two youngsters proves more still needs to be done with Sturridge adamant education is fundamental to positive change.

"My family are very big on education - my auntie was a headteacher for 20-odd years and was honoured by the queen while one of my uncles is a science teacher and two of my cousins are school teachers," Daniel Sturridge told Sky Sports News.

"I've had countless conversations with them about what it is like in the educational system, the curriculum and what values kids are being taught.

"From what I am told, the curriculum is in a decent place but it could still be a lot better.

"Growing up, I didn't experience any racism but I know there has been forms of racism at schools, depending on where you are.

"And I know that throughout the course of life, if you are taught great values from a young age that will put you in the right place when you're older.

"These guys are going to become lawyers, doctors, police officers, nurses, firemen so we need them to have strong values where they are very open and accepting of other cultures and people."

Daniel Sturridge has exclusively told Sky Sports News that he has 'unfinished business' and wants to return to the Premier League.

The former England striker has been out of the game since leaving Turkish side Trabzonspor in March after being handed a four-month ban for breaching the FA's gambling regulations.

But Sturridge has maintained his training schedule at his base in Los Angeles and says he is ready to attack the next chapter in his career.

"We have options around the world but I'm an English player and I've always loved playing in the Premier League," he said.

"I believe I've got a lot to give to the Premier League and I would say that's my first choice. I do feel I have unfinished business so I would like to go back and play there."

