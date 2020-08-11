National League aims to start 2020/21 season on October 3

George Thomson, Josh Falkingham and Ryan Fallowfield celebrate Harrogate Town's promotion to the Football League

The National League is aiming to start the 2020/21 season on the weekend of October 3.

Both Barrow and Harrogate Town were promoted to the Football League, but with the caveat that the club which ended the League Two season in bottom place would only be relegated if they have a league to play in.

Harrogate secured promotion to the Football League for the first time in their 106-year history after they beat Notts County 3-1 in the National League play-off final at Wembley.

As it stands, Stevenage are the club to be replaced by Harrogate but that is pending an appeal hearing on Tuesday involving Macclesfield Town, which could see a further points deduction for Macclesfield Town which would ultimately relegate them and spare Stevenage.

However, whatever happens with that appeal, the National League has now put plans in place to get next season underway three weeks after the EFL 2020/21 campaign is due to begin - albeit without fans at this stage.

National leagues North and South will play in the FA Cup on the October 3 and would start their respective league campaigns following Tuesday afterwards.