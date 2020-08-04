Harrogate Town will play at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium while CNG Stadium is upgraded

Harrogate Town will start life in the EFL next season at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium.

Town secured promotion to the Football League for the first time in their 106-year history after they beat Notts County 3-1 in the National League play-off final at Wembley.

The Sulphurites have now begun work on upgrading their CNG Stadium to comply with EFL rules and began ripping up their artificial 3G playing surface on Tuesday in preparation for a new grass pitch.

👷 | Work on replacing our 3G pitch with a grass pitch is underway as of this morning#ProudToBeTown pic.twitter.com/msTIOMqxod — Harrogate Town AFC (@HarrogateTown) August 4, 2020

The work will not be completed until October, however, with the new Sky Bet League Two season scheduled to start on September 12.

"We are now able to confirm an agreement with Doncaster Rovers to use their ground for our EFL home games while our new grass pitch is laid," read a Harrogate statement.

Jon Stead has warned the Football League that 'little old Harrogate' is ready for their first taste of football in England's fourth tier

"Built in 2006, the Keepmoat Stadium can hold around 15,000 supporters and is located within 50 miles of the CNG Stadium.

"The groundshare will be in place until October 10 when we anticipate our new grass pitch will be ready at the CNG Stadium."

Harrogate had already been granted permission by the EFL to groundshare in the event they secured promotion.