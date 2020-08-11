Macclesfield Town relegated, Stevenage stay in League Two as EFL wins appeal

Macclesfield have been relegated to the National League after the English Football League (EFL) won an appeal to inflict a harsher points penalty on the League Two club, with Stevenage staying up in the process.

In June an independent disciplinary commission imposed a two-point penalty and a £20,000 fine after the club were charged with misconduct related to the payment of player wages in March 2020.

The initial deduction left Macclesfield lying in 23rd position with 23 points after 37 games, or 28.59 points on the points-per-game (PPG) calculation used when the season was curtailed, while Stevenage were bottom and relegated with a PPG total of 28.11.

However, the decision to uphold the EFL's appeal means Macclesfield end the 2019-20 season 24th, with a further four-point relegation taking them down to 19 points and therefore 23.62 on PPG.

Macclesfield published the EFL statement below on their own website, adding: "The club will be providing further comment in due course."

EFL statement

"An independent Arbitration Panel has upheld the EFL's appeal in respect of the outcome of an independent Disciplinary Commission who in June 2020 had considered misconduct charges brought against Macclesfield Town.

"The charges related to failing to pay a number of players on the applicable payment dates due in March 2020, failing to act with utmost good faith in respect of matters with the EFL and for breaching an order, requirement, direction or instruction of the League.

"The Arbitration Panel confirmed that the two-point suspended sporting sanction activated on 19 June 2020 from previous proceedings will stand and in addition the four point deduction, originally suspended in the latest proceedings and only to be activated in the event of a further breach of Regulation 63.7 during season 2020/21, will be activated immediately and applied to the 2019/20 table.

"Today's outcome leaves Macclesfield Town in 24th position in the table on 19 points with a points per game (PPG) total of 23.62, resulting in the Club's relegation into the National League.

"The Arbitration panel's decision is final and binding.

"The EFL will be making no further comment."