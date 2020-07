Colchester were sixth in League Two before football was suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic but lost in the play-offs to Exeter City

Colchester United have appointed Steve Ball as their new head coach.

Colchester parted ways with former boss John McGreal last month - who had been in the job since 2016 - after they crashed out of the Sky Bet League Two play-offs to Exeter City.

Ball was assistant to McGreal last season.

More to follow...