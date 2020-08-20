Wayne Rooney will manage England at Soccer Aid charity match at Old Trafford

Wayne Rooney says participating in Soccer Aid is something he has wanted to do for many years

Former England captain and all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney will manage his country at Soccer Aid.

The Derby forward will step into the dugout for the first time to take charge of England as they look to regain the trophy won by the World XI side in 2018.

As ever, the game will raise funds for Unicef and the 2020 edition will focus on coronavirus as the mixture of former professionals and celebrities 'play for Generation COVID'.

This year's match was originally scheduled for June 6 but was postponed following the coronavirus outbreak.

Now it will return to Old Trafford, Rooney's former home, and the 34-year-old is looking forward to the challenge.

Rooney said: "Taking part in Soccer Aid for Unicef is something I have wanted to do for many years.

"Previously, I have never been able to make the dates work, but this year was obviously different.

"I was enormously proud to be asked to manage the England team and although there will be no fans at the match, it is always special to go back to Old Trafford.

"I'd like to thank Derby County Football Club for giving me special dispensation to take part in the match."

Sam Allardyce is England's co-manager alongside Rooney, with David Seaman goalkeeping coach.