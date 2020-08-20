Leeds charged by FA for promotion celebrations at Derby

1:44 The Leeds players celebrated being crowned champions with flares and champagne after their 3-1 win at Derby. The Leeds players celebrated being crowned champions with flares and champagne after their 3-1 win at Derby.

Leeds have been charged by the FA over their Premier League promotion celebrations following their victory at Derby last season.

Leeds marked their first game since winning the Championship title by coming from behind to win 3-1 at a behind-closed-doors Pride Park on July 19.

Their players celebrated their achievements together pitchside by lighting flares, with the Elland Road club given until September 3 to respond to the charge.

An FA spokesperson said in a statement: "It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion as pyrotechnic devices were used following the conclusion of the fixture."

0:49 Leeds director Victor Orta was seen celebrating after Leeds' win at Derby with a pair of binoculars which appeared to be in reference to last seasons 'spygate' scandal Leeds director Victor Orta was seen celebrating after Leeds' win at Derby with a pair of binoculars which appeared to be in reference to last seasons 'spygate' scandal

The fixture between Leeds and Derby has become the subject of increased rivalry in the past two years, following 'Spygate' - when a member of Leeds staff had been found watching Derby train from a public footpath.

Leeds' director of football Victor Orta was also seen dancing with binoculars after last month's Championship encounter, which began with Derby giving the league champions a guard of honour.