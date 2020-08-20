Leeds United fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Leeds will mark their return to the Premier League after a 16-year wait with a mouthwatering trip to champions Liverpool on the opening day of the new season.

Leeds' long-awaited return to the top-flight was confirmed in July, but they will face fellow new-boys Fulham at Elland Road in their first home game on September 19, followed by a trip to take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on September 26.

Marcelo Bielsa will be looking forward to pitting his wits against Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on October 3 when their sides meet at the Etihad, with the first clash with Manchester United taking place at Old Trafford on December 19.

Burnley are the visitors to Elland Road on Boxing Day, while Leeds' first game of 2021 is at Tottenham on January 2. The return game with Man Utd will be circled in red by supporters on April 24 - a week after the side host Liverpool on April 17.

It has been a long and often tortuous road back for Leeds but, after ending 16 years of anguish with the Championship title, they will hope for a successful first season back in the Premier League, which finishes with a trip to The Hawthorns to take on West Brom on May 23.

September

12: Liverpool (a)

19: Fulham (h)

26: Sheffield United (a)

October

3: Manchester City (h)

17: Wolves (h)

24: Aston Villa (a)

31: Leicester City (h)

November

7: Crystal Palace (a)

21: Arsenal (h)

28: Everton (a)

December

5: Chelsea (a)

12: West Ham (h)

15: Newcastle (h)

19: Manchester United (a)

26: Burnley (h)

28: West Brom (a)

January

2: Tottenham (a)

12: Southampton (h)

16: Brighton (h)

27: Newcastle (a)

30: Leicester (a)

February

2: Everton (h)

6: Crystal Palace (h)

13: Arsenal (a)

20: Wolves (a)

27: Aston Villa (h)

March

6: West Ham (a)

13: Chelsea (h)

20: Fulham (a)

April

3: Sheffield United (h)

10: Manchester City (a)

17: Liverpool (h)

24: Manchester United (h)

May

1: Brighton (a)

8: Tottenham (h)

11: Burnley (a)

15: Southampton (a)

23: West Brom (h)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

