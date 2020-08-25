Liverpool draw against Red Bull Salzburg after Rhian Brewster double - friendlies round-up

Rhian Brewster scored both goals in Liverpool's comeback draw against Red Bull Salzburg

Rhian Brewster's double earned Liverpool a 2-2 comeback draw with Red Bull Salzburg as the Premier Legaue champions continued their countdown to the new season.

The forward scored twice in the second half after two goals from Patson Daka put the hosts 2-0 ahead in Austria.

Georginio Wijnaldum replaced Curtis Jones at the Red Bull Arena in the only change to the side which beat Stuttgart 3-0.

Virgil van Dijk picked up a cut above the eye against Red Bull Salzburg

Daka opened the scoring after three minutes and doubled it 10 minutes later from close range after a Salzburg break.

Liverpool lost central defender Virgil van Dijk with a cut above his right eye in the second half before Brewster made it 2-1.

The 20-year-old then secured a draw with nine minutes left when he lifted a cool finish into the net from 25 yards after Jones sparked panic in Salzburg's backline.

Jurgen Klopp allayed any concerns regarding Van Dijk's fitness after the draw, telling the club's official website: "Virg only looks like he has a piercing now and has a plaster on it. It should not be, and is, no problem. In the moment it is of course not cool but there will not be a problem."

Newcastle picked up a solid 3-0 win in their first pre-season match against Crewe Alexandra as their training camp in York continues with Steve Bruce naming a different XI in either half.

Andy Carroll broke the deadlock for the Magpies in the 39th minute before Christian Atsu doubled the lead two minutes after the break. Federico Fernandez then sealed the victory later in the half, although there was no place in the squad for new signing Jeff Hendrick.

Sebastian Haller scored a hat-trick for West Ham in a pre-season game against Ipswich

West Ham were involved in two friendlies on Tuesday and won them both against Ipswich and Wycombe.

Sebastian Haller netted a hat-trick against Ipswich in a 4-1 victory with Tomas Soucek - who scored three times after the Premier League restart - adding his strike in the middle of two from his team-mate as the Hammers surged into the lead during a hectic five-minute period.

Former West Ham striker Freddie Sears scored the consolation for Ipswich with the score at 2-0.

West Ham were 4-1 winners against Ipswich

But the contingent at Adams Park - coached by Alan Irvine and Stuart Pearce - went one better, beating newly-promoted Wycombe 5-1. West Ham opened the scoring inside five minutes as Arthur Masuaku lashed home via the crossbar.

The lead was doubled when Darius Charles' backpass wriggled under the foot of goalkeeper David Stockdale before Wycombe pulled one back through Alex Samuel.

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen then made it 4-1 to West Ham before half-time. Bowen added his second of the afternoon with the only goal of the second half to round off a comfortable victory for the Premier League side.

Due to adverse weather conditions today’s match has been abandoned. pic.twitter.com/TGGI43fpPh — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Sheffield United's game against Dundee United was called off at half-time due to weather conditions. Billy Sharp's first half goal had seen the Blades lead 1-0.