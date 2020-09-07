Nations League on Sky: England set for changes as Cristiano Ronaldo remains doubtful for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo remains doubtful for Portugal ahead of their game against Sweden, live on Sky Sports

England, Belgium, France and Portugal are all in Nations League action on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

8:06 England manager Gareth Southgate says Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent away from the squad after breaching coronavirus protocols England manager Gareth Southgate says Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent away from the squad after breaching coronavirus protocols

Denmark vs England - 7.45pm kick off, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm

Team news - Denmark: The Danes have no new injury concerns, but there may be anxiety about results after a 2-0 defeat to Belgium on Saturday. However, there is no shame in losing to the side ranked best in the world by FIFA.

Denmark are entering a new era after Kasper Hjulmand took over from Age Hareide in July, who had been in charge since 2016, and Hjulmand will be eager to kickstart that era against England in what will be only the second game of his tenure.

4:20 Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A2 match between Iceland and England Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A2 match between Iceland and England

Team news - England: Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden will not travel to Copenhagen after breaching UEFA's coronavirus protocols. The pair had made their senior debuts in a 1-0 win against Iceland on Saturday.

Kyle Walker will also not feature after his sending off in Reykjavik with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to come in at right-back. However, Kieran Trippier and Danny Ings are both fit for selection despite suffering a head clash during training on Monday morning.

Player watch: There could be more England debuts on Tuesday, with eyes particularly on Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, who was an unused substitute against Iceland. Conor Coady, Kalvin Phillips and Ainsley Maitland-Niles will also be hoping for their first caps senior level. There may also be some rotation in goal, with Nick Pope and Dean Henderson waiting for their first minutes of the current Nations League campaign.

1:21 Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand says the relevant authorities will be in contact with UEFA to ensure Tuesday’s game against England can go ahead without concern following Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s protocol breach Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand says the relevant authorities will be in contact with UEFA to ensure Tuesday’s game against England can go ahead without concern following Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s protocol breach

England are likely to line up against some familiar faces, including Leicester goalkeeper and Denmark vice-captain Kasper Schmeichel. Tottenham fans will also be keeping an eye on new signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was booked inside three minutes against Belgium, while a familiar Spurs face - Christian Eriksen - is also set to feature.

Ronaldo still injury doubt

4:38 Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match between Portugal and Croatia Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match between Portugal and Croatia

Sweden vs Portugal - 7.45pm kick off, live on Sky Sports Football red button from 7.40pm

Team news - Sweden: Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticised Sweden coach Janne Andersson for starting new Juventus signing Dejan Kulusevski on the bench in Saturday's 1-0 loss to France, which could prompt a full start for the midfielder on Tuesday.

Team news - Portugal: The fitness of captain Cristiano Ronaldo is once again in doubt, with the forward having missed the 4-1 win against Croatia due to a toe infection. He has been training and will travel to Sweden, coach Fernando Santos confirmed, but his inclusion in the starting XI remains to be seen.

0:33 Joao Cancelo's shot from outside the box breaks the deadlock for Portugal in their Nations League game against Croatia Joao Cancelo's shot from outside the box breaks the deadlock for Portugal in their Nations League game against Croatia

Player watch: Portugal still have plenty of talent even without Ronaldo. Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo scored a stunning strike at the weekend while Diogo Jota - one of four Wolves players in the squad - netted his first international goal at the Estadio do Dragao. There was yet another assist for Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes as well, who continues to impress.

Hazard to feature for Belgium?

2:37 Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A2 match between Denmark and Belgium Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A2 match between Denmark and Belgium

Belgium vs Iceland - 7.45pm kick off, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.40pm

Team news - Belgium: There could be changed for Roberto Martinez following a 2-0 win against Denmark at the weekend. Eden Hazard, Thomas Meunier and Leander Dendoncker were all unused substitutes and could be rotated into the XI against Iceland.

Team news - Iceland: The visitors will be without Sverrir Ingi Ingason after his red card against England on Saturday with Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson in line to take his place.

Player watch: Leicester City fans can take another look at their new signing Timothy Castagne after he played the full match against Denmark. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku is expected to lead the line again while Brighton's Leandro Trossard is also pushing for his first international start after making a substitute appearance last time out.

Some World Cup revenge for Croatia?

2:37 Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match between Sweden and France Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match between Sweden and France

France vs Croatia - 7.45pm kick off, live on Sky Sports Football red button from 7.40pm

Team news - France: Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win against Sweden last time out, but with PSG's first two Ligue 1 games following quickly after, there will be questions over whether he will start. Paul Pogba was left out of France's squad for two Nations League matches after testing positive for Covid-19. Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele also missed out after testing positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

Team news - Croatia: Expect changes from Croatia after they were heavily beaten 4-1 by Portugal on Saturday. Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic are among the options to come into the XI but coach Zlatko Dalic will not be able to call on experienced internationals Luka Modric or Ivan Rakitic, who have not been included in the squad.

Will Kylian Mbappe be rested ahead of his return to PSG?

Player watch: There will be a few Manchester United eyes on Dayot Upamecano, who has recently been linked with an Old Trafford move. They will also be monitoring forward Anthony Martial ahead of the Premier League's return. Antonie Griezmann - who missed a last-minute penalty against Sweden - also has another chance to put himself in the shop window with his Barcelona future uncertain. Reported Chelsea target Mike Maignan is also in the squad, but is unlikely to oust Hugo Lloris as France's No 1.

Other matches on Sky

All other matches will kick off at 7.45pm and are live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button, or the Sky Sports app, unless stated:

Armenia vs Estonia (5pm, live on Sky Sports Football)

Georgia vs North Macedonia (5pm)

Cyprus vs Azerbaijan

Luxembourg vs Montenegro

San Marino vs Lichtenstein

