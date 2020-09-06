Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Striker calls Sweden team selection row 'a joke'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is known for expressing his opinions

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has criticised Sweden coach Janne Andersson for starting new Juventus signing Dejan Kulusevski on the bench in Saturday's 1-0 Nations League defeat to world champions France.

Midfielder Kulusevksi came on for a 20-minute cameo but said in a post-match interview that he was shocked that he did not get to start.

Andersson's surprised reaction to the criticism provoked a strong response from Sweden's record goalscorer.

"What a damn joke. Further proof. Incompetent people in the wrong positions smothering Swedish football," Ibrahimovic said on Twitter, along with a link to an article from newspaper Aftonbladet which featured coach Andersson's post-match remarks.

After scoring 62 goals in 116 games, Ibrahimovic retired from international football following Sweden's exit from Euro 2016. The 38-year-old last month signed a further one-year deal with AC Milan worth around £6.2m.

Dejan Kulusevski has caught the attention of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Kulusevski was categorical when asked if he had been given enough time to show what he could do after coming on as a replacement for veteran Sebastian Larsson against France.

"No, no, I don't think so. I was shocked. It felt really, really good in training. But unfortunately, that's how football is," said the 20-year-old, who was praised for his attacking performances on loan at Serie A side Parma last season.

2:37 Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match between Sweden and France Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match between Sweden and France

Andersson, who took his team to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia where they lost to England, said he was surprised at Kulusevski's reaction.

"I haven't spoken to him afterwards but if he has said it then that is clearly his opinion. We'll have to talk about it," Andersson told reporters.

Sweden's coach Janne Andersson said he will talk to Kulusevski after his comments

"I haven't experienced him as being very shocked. He has done well in the training session, as have many others."

The 57-year-old coach said it was likely that Kulusevski would see more playing time when Sweden hosted Portugal in their next Nations League game on Tuesday at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

The midfielder joined Juventus from Atalanta for £37.3m earlier this year, but spent the rest of last season back on loan with Parma where he started the season.