Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland: Ian Baraclough's tenure starts with gritty point

Northern Ireland showcased their never-say-die attitude to nick a 1-1 Nations League draw with Romania, despite playing for 51 minutes with 10 men.

Ian Baraclough's tenure started in frustrating fashion as Reading striker George Puscas (25) bundled home before things got worse when Josh Magennis was dismissed for a second yellow card with just 39 minutes on the clock.

It was backs against the wall from that moment on but goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell stood up to the Romania challenge, making a string of fine saves despite not playing a competitive game since November last year.

The Burnley goalkeeper's heroics kept the hope of an equaliser alive and substitute Gavin Whyte took the chance when it came (86) after latching onto a Kyle Lafferty knockdown.

Image: Josh Magennis is shown a first-half red card

It was a momentum building start for Baraclough, who has stepped up from his role as Under-21s boss to take charge of the senior side and will lead the team into the crucial Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina in October.

Player Ratings Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell (9), McNair (7), Cathcart (7), Ballard (7), Dallas (6), Davis (6), Evans (6), Lewis (6), Saville (6), Magennis (6), Washington (6)



Subs: Lafferty (7), Whyte (7)



Man of the match: Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Different manager, same gritty Northern Ireland...

It was a cagey beginning, with debutant Daniel Ballard - in for the absent Jonny Evans - looking composed, but the match was frequently interrupted by the referee of Francois Letexier, who awarded 22 free-kicks in the first half alone.

It was from one of those in the 25th minute that Romania scored.

Team news Daniel Ballard was drafted in at centre-back for an international debut in the place of Jonny Evans, who was missing due to personal issues. He was one of four changes from the defeat against Germany with Jamal Lewis, Stuart Dallas and Conor Washington handed starts.

Northern Ireland lined up to defend a cross but Ianis Hagi centered for the unmarked Nicolae Stanciu. Peacock-Farrell did well to get down as the ball flew through the crowd towards the bottom corner, but could only push it to Vlad Chiriches who squared for Puscas to tap home into an empty net.

It took another 10 minutes for Northern Ireland to threaten and it was the debutant Ballard who got on the end of Paddy McNair's free-kick, but he struggled to get any power into the effort and Ciprian Tatarusanu gathered comfortably.

Moments later, Northern Ireland were down to 10. Magennis could have considered himself unlucky to have been shown yellow 13 minutes in after an aerial tangle with Nicusor Bancu, and there was not much more in the second incident as Alexandru Maxim made the most of an arm across his shoulder.

A man down and a goal down, Northern Ireland were on the back foot throughout the second half as Peacock-Farrell took centre stage.

Puscas should have doubled the lead when picked out by Alexandru Cicaldau's cross and perhaps thought he had before Peacock-Farrell got a strong hand to his header.

More routine saves followed but Romania were queueing up to shoot as Northern Ireland struggled to get out of their own half.

Peacock-Farrell clawed away Stanciu's bending shot and was then beaten by his own team-mate in the 72nd minute as Corry Evans slid in to block Bancu's cross but the ball bounced back off the post.

Baraclough had sent on Whyte and Lafferty in the hope of snatching something, and they did just that with four minutes of normal time remaining, with Lafferty heading on a long ball into the box and Whyte running through to nod home.

Peacock-Farrell joined the celebrations, but was then back on his line to push Alibec's powerful effort on to the bar and secure the point.

Outstanding. Without their goalkeeper, Northern Ireland could have been on the end of a hiding. Peacock-Farrell showed why Burnley have handed him a new contract if not yet a debut as he starred on his first competitive outing since Northern Ireland's last match in November. He's an exciting prospect.

Opta stats