Transfer Talk podcast: Jadon Sancho and Lionel Messi latest

Pete Graves is joined by Dharmesh Sheth and Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe for the latest Transfer Talk podcast, with Lionel Messi and Jadon Sancho discussed in depth.

It has been a huge story over the past couple of weeks but after all the twists and turns, Lionel Messi is staying at Barcelona for one more season at least.

The panel reflect on the situation in Spain, why Messi came to his decision to stay and what chance there could be of him moving in the future.

Jadon Sancho is not what Manchester United need to challenge for the Premier League title again, says former Leeds and Everton striker Jermaine Beckford.

Dharmesh Sheth has the latest on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, where there was a significant development this week. With the obstacles of agents fees and personal terms now overcome, there is now a clear path for United to make a bid for the player.

But will they do it? Or will Borussia Dortmund's valuation ultimately put United off and force them towards other targets?

The panel also look into Newcastle's business having made four signings already this window in Jeff Hendrick, Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, while West Ham's areas for improved are also analysed.

Aston Villa, who completed a club-record £28m signing of Ollie Watkins from Brentford this week, are also discussed in depth.

There's also news from a host of clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham, Sheffield United as well as Pete's final thought, this week on Marcelo Bielsa.

