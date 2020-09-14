FIFA threatens legal action against Walking Football World Cup organisers over name

Walking Football is now played in 53 countries across the world

FIFA has threatened legal action against walking football World Cup organisers, unless the not-for profit group changes their name and logos.

The chief executive of the Federation of International Walking Football Associations (FIWFA) - who are organising the inaugural Walking Football World Cup next year - told Sky Sports News he was stunned after receiving correspondence from FIFA demanding the changes are made.

Targeted at players over 50, walking football has been around for less than a decade, but now has around 60,000 registered players in England.

FIFA said it was concerned the names and trademarks associated with both the 2021 Walking Football World Cup and FIWFA have been designed to imitate its own, claiming this "will lead to customer confusion".

It also said the similarity in name could affect FIFA's ability to generate sponsorship and could jeopardise future World Cups and other events.

The move from FIFA has been described as "ridiculous" by FIWFA's 65-year-old chief executive Paul Carr, who himself plays for the Wigan Walkers team.

"We suddenly got an email from Zurich from the guys at FIFA basically asking us to change our name and change our logo and they basically gave us seven days to it.

"That was quite a shock really because the world of walking football is somewhat smaller than the world of association football.

"They just wanted us to accept their demands immediately and it was ridiculous and its clearly something that is not causing confusion because everyone knows walking football is aimed at the over-50s. Our World Cup is going to be a small one in Manchester, their next World Cup is in Qatar in 2022. So where's the confusion?

"Around the world there are over a hundred sporting acronyms and there are quite a few that sound very similar to FIFA but for some reason they have decided to pick on us even though we have got a 'W' in our name. Our logo is completely different and our market id completely different.

"FIFA are obviously looking after people in their 20s and 30s and we are looking after people playing football in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

"We're not making them lose any money because we don't get huge sponsorships for our walking football event. It would be nice if we could but I'm afraid we haven't yet!"

FIFA says there is nothing unusual in a trademark owner wanting to protect its brand

A FIFA statement to Sky Sports News read: "FIFA is the custodian of important trademarks that protect its various brands and ensures significant investments in football development worldwide. If trademarks are not enforced, there is a risk that they can be diluted or weakened.

"There is also the risk of confusion arising among the public as to whether or not different entities are associated with each other.

"We therefore do not have any particular comment on this matter other than that, like any trade mark owner, FIFA is following standard procedures that are key to protect its brands, competitions and ultimately the investment it makes in football growth all over the globe through its commercial rights."

Carr says he will contest any case brought forward by FIFA if needs be.

"We will defend it because we think it is silly inappropriate and disproportionate basically," he said.

"They have to legally provide evidence of loss or confusion and to be honest I don't think they can do that. I sent them a 15-page letter in response to their original letter which was quite significant and covered all of their points.

"They chose to ignore that letter and out it in the hands of a London firm of solicitors so I've also responded to their initial letter and we are waiting to see what they say."