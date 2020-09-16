Luton, Norwich and Middlesbrough among EFL clubs hosting fans this weekend
Three Championship, four League One and three League Two fixtures to have fans in attendance
Last Updated: 16/09/20 1:43pm
Luton, Norwich and Middlesbrough are among 10 EFL clubs who will be allowed to admit up to 1,000 spectators at games this weekend.
The EFL says the move comes as part of the ongoing 'return of fans' pilot programme, with the organisation still in discussions with the government about a return for supporters in greater numbers after October 1.
From the Championship, Luton Town's clash with Derby County, Norwich's home game against Preston and Middlesbrough's match versus Bournemouth will all see fans allowed into the ground.
In League One, Charlton vs Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool vs Swindon Town, Shrewsbury vs Northampton and Hull vs Crewe will also see supporters admitted.
Forest Green Rovers vs Bradford City, Carlisle United vs Southend and Morecambe vs Cambridge United will all host fans in the League Two fixtures.
The 10 EFL games to host fans this weekend
Championship
Luton Town v Derby County
Norwich City v Preston North End
Middlesbrough v AFC Bournemouth
League One
Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers
Blackpool v Swindon Town
Shrewsbury Town v Northampton Town
Hull City v Crewe Alexandra
League Two
Forest Green Rovers v Bradford City
Carlisle United v Southend United
Morecambe v Cambridge United
A successful pilot was staged at Cambridge United last week.
EFL chair Rick Parry said: "It's encouraging that we are in a position to move forward with the next phase of the pilot programme and give a small number of our clubs the opportunity to welcome back up to a 1,000 fans this week.
"The health and well-being of supporters and their wider communities remains the priority, but as we showed at Cambridge, social distancing can be applied safely. By extending across more EFL clubs we hope to further demonstrate that the measures developed can allow fans to return in greater numbers from as early as next month.
"The requirement to welcome spectators back through turnstiles has not diminished in any way, the financial challenges facing EFL clubs have been explained on numerous occasions, they are substantial and a problem that requires immediate solutions."
Culture secretary Oliver Dowden added: "I know that many fans are eager to return to football and that jobs depend on this too, so fans will welcome news that the EFL will be running number capped, Covid-secure, and socially-distanced pilots this weekend. This will help us build the evidence base to see how we can return fans safely in greater numbers as soon as it is safe to do so."