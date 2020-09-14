Said Benrahma: Crystal Palace set for talks over Brentford forward

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Brentford forward Said Benrahma, with club officials set to meet with the player's representatives.

Benrahma has just enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Sky Bet Championship, forming a prolific front-three with Ollie Watkins - who has joined Aston Villa - and Bryan Mbeumo, with the trio scoring a combined 57 goals.

Brentford will sell Benrahma provided a club meets their £25m valuation.

The 25-year-old Algeria international almost helped Brentford reach the Premier League for the first time in their history last season, reaching the play-off final after a third-placed finish before losing to Fulham at Wembley.

He scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists, leading to speculation linking him with Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal and promoted side Leeds. West Ham and Aston Villa were recently also rumoured to be interested.

Palace, meanwhile, have already signed Nathan Ferguson on a free transfer after his West Brom deal expired and the club spent £20m to bring in Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers.

Michy Batshuayi has rejoined Palace on a season-long loan from Chelsea, while Bright Osayi-Samuel is stalling on a new QPR contract in the hope that the Eagles make an offer for him.

Palace are also lining up Sassuolo forward Jeremie Boga as a replacement for Wilfried Zaha, who scored the only goal as Roy Hodgson's side beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday to win their first match of the new campaign.

