Bright Osayi-Samuel hoping for Crystal Palace offer as talks over new QPR deal stall

Bright Osayi-Samuel extended his contract by a further 12 months earlier this year

Bright Osayi-Samuel is stalling on a new QPR contract in the hope that Crystal Palace make an offer for him.

The QPR winger has been linked with a move to Selhurst Park in recent days but the Sky Bet Championship side want him to sign an improved deal to stop him leaving for the Premier League on the cheap.

QPR took up the option to extend his contract by 12 months earlier this year. The 22-year-old can still depart now for less than £5m or become a free agent next summer.

Osayi-Samuel was the subject of two bids from Belgian side Club Brugge this summer, the second of which was accepted by QPR, only for the player to turn down the move.

Osayi-Samuel in pre-season action against AFC Wimbledon

Palace, who signed Ebere Eze from QPR last month for a deal worth up to £20m, have been watching Osayi-Samuel for more than a year.

QPR believe the right-sided player needs another year with them in the Championship but would be open to selling now, if he could be loaned back for this season.

Crystal Palace are also lining up Sassuolo forward Jeremie Boga as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha is determined to leave Selhurst Park during the current transfer window and Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco have all shown an interest in the 27-year-old.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.