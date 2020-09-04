Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma: Thomas Frank says Brentford open to offers for duo

Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma impressed last season as Brentford narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League

Thomas Frank admits Brentford are open to offers for stars Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma – but only if the price is right.

The club value the pair at more than £25m each following their stellar campaigns in a front-three alongside Bryan Mbeumo.

The trio scored a combined 57 goals as the west London club narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion last season and Frank acknowledges "there is no secret" the pair are attracting interest from a number of top-flight clubs.

2:05 Former Brentford striker Marcus Gayle says he has 'full confidence' the club can replace any top players who may be sold this summer after Brentford failed to win promotion to the Premier League Former Brentford striker Marcus Gayle says he has 'full confidence' the club can replace any top players who may be sold this summer after Brentford failed to win promotion to the Premier League

"We know there are a lot of rumours about a lot of our players because we had a top season and have a lot of top players who also developed throughout the year," Frank said.

"So it's no secret that Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma are players that other clubs are interested in and if the price is right then we are open for potentially selling them.

"Speculation will continue until the day they are not here or the window is closed and they deserve a move now if the price is right."

Algeria winger Benrahma is high on the lists of a string of Premier League clubs, including West Ham and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Watkins is also wanted by Villa boss Dean Smith after working with him at Griffin Park, while the striker remains a long-term target for Crystal Palace too.

However, Frank was adamant Benrahma and Watkins were the only two that would be considered to be sold during this window with the rest of his squad not up for sale.

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.