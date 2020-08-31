Ivan Toney completes Brentford medical ahead of move from Peterborough

Ivan Toney is close to a move to the west London club

Ivan Toney has completed a medical with Brentford ahead of his move from Peterborough.

The striker is set to join the Bees for an initial fee in the region of £5m.

With add ons that could rise to a maximum of £10m.

Toney has been linked with a host of clubs during the transfer window, including Championship side Nottingham Forest and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

The 24-year-old striker, who finished as League One's top scorer last season with 24 goals in 32 games, told Sky Sports News last month although he remains focused on Peterborough, he feels it is time for a new challenge.

Brentford's deal to sign Toney could allow Ollie Watkins to move to the Premier League with Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Fulham among several clubs interested in the striker.

Villa's hierarchy are keen to tie up a deal soon but are becoming increasingly frustrated at the lack of progress in talks.

They want to sign Watkins as soon as possible, so he can acquaint himself with his new team-mates in pre-season, before the Premier League starts on September 12.

