How will Rangers and Celtic playing in Europa League impact Scottish Premiership title race?

With Rangers and Celtic aiming for a place in the Europa League group stage on Thursday, Andy Walker and Kris Boyd assess how it could affect the Scottish Premiership title race in the latest Scottish Football Podcast.

Neil Lennon's Celtic side are up first in the Europa League play-offs when they travel to FK Sarajevo (kick-off 7pm), before Steven Gerrard's Rangers host Turkish giants Galatasaray at Ibrox (kick-off 7.45pm), with both Scottish clubs aiming for a spot in the regular Europa League competition.

Rangers are currently a point ahead of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but the Hoops do have a game in hand, making the title race incredibly tight, even at this early stage of the season.

Subscribe on Apple | Spotify | Castbox

It remains to be seen whether both, one or neither of the Old Firm sides will reach the group stage, but Sky Sports pundits Walker and Boyd have already been musing on the implications it could have on the league, the table and the clubs themselves.

Read on for their thoughts on the latest Scottish Football Podcast...

Kris Boyd: "They sure are huge games, more so for Rangers financially, and Galatasaray is probably a harder game. Last season, Galatasaray weren't great, finishing sixth [in the Turkish Super Lig], but they've managed to get a few decent recruits in. They've still got Radamel Falcao and Arda Turan as well, who are household names around Europe, Ryan Babel is there as well.

"I think Rangers will need to be very patient and it's actually the type of game that suits them - sitting in and as long as they defend well.. The pace they've got too - we saw Jordan Jones coming on with his performance at the weekend - so I'm sure Steven [Gerrard] will have a few decisions to make.

0:47 Jordan Jones can be a 'massive asset' for Rangers this season after scoring against Motherwell, according to Partick Thistle's Richard Foster

"It's going to be a very difficult game but you saw the boost it gave everyone at Ibrox last season. They went out and spent the cash on Ryan Kent after they qualified for the Europa so I don't want to get the Rangers fans too excited, but if they make it on Thursday, you would say there might be a little bit of money there to go and bring in one or two others."

Andy Walker: "You've got to look at it the other way as well. Can you imagine if Celtic have Europa League fixtures and Rangers don't? There would be no excuse for Rangers to slip up then and if they don't make it and Celtic do, it should boost their chances of having a bigger push for the title.

Subscribe on Apple | Spotify | Castbox

"They would have more time to prepare for games, more time to recover from injuries, no excuses whatsoever, and possibly making up a point or two with Celtic in the travelling and the actual games themselves that the group stages entail."

Image: Celtic will take on Sarajevo after their last 1-0 win against Riga last Thursday

Boyd: "But Rangers and Celtic players are in the routine of playing midweek and Sunday. Sometimes it can be a hindrance as well if you haven't got that midweek game and, for me, that's where it's crucial that both of them get there.

"For the sake of Scottish football, and I think next year for the coefficient in the Champions League, we don't want that to start slipping away as well. We will get two spots for the Champions League next year, which is massive and you would love to see both of them in it.

"It's very difficult to compete with the finances of the other teams but you see Celtic, if they don't qualify for the Champions League, having to go and sell a player every season so I think we all understand what happens when you don't make that Champions League.

Image: Both Connor Goldson and James Tavernier scored for Rangers in last week's Europa League win against Willem II

"But for both of them, it would be brilliant to have them playing every Thursday ahead of the Sunday because there were some great nights last season."

Subscribe on Apple | Spotify | Castbox

Walker: "It's so fresh when you see different opposition, going up against different players and different tactics, it's exactly what we need in Scottish football - two bigger clubs going with some of the great names in Europe. I'm really hoping they do it.

"I think Celtic will need a much better performance than they gave in Riga. They went through with the last kick of the ball from Mohamed Elyounoussi but they will need something better against Sarajevo. I think they're still favourites, the draw could have been a lot worse and if Celtic's level of performance improves, they should make it.

2:58 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hibernian

"I don't think Celtic are at their best yet. I don't think we've seen Shane Duffy make the type of understanding he needs with the players alongside him. I think there is some business to be done with maybe one or two players leaving so I think it will help everyone once this transfer window has come and gone because then you know what you're working with for the foreseeable future.

"If players are staying, you hope they're committed because I think the level of performance, and I'm sure Neil Lennon would agree, it can improve. They were really good at the weekend against Hibs but we haven't seen that level of performance too often."

Subscribe on Apple | Spotify | Castbox

What could happen before Deadline Day?

Image: Odsonne Edouard remains subject to transfer speculation

There is under a week to go until Deadline Day on October 5 and there could still be a flurry of activity at Scottish Premiership clubs.

But it could be keeping hold of players that is the key for Rangers and Celtic, with Ryan Kent, Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard continuing to attract interest.

Boyd told the Scottish Football Podcast: "Steven has mentioned that he wants to get a few more players in and you have to agree with him. But the most important thing for Rangers will be to keep hold of Kent. There's renewed interest from Leeds if they don't get their other targets and that could be the best bit of business Rangers do this window because if they lose him, I fear the worse."

Speaking about Celtic's potential transfer plans, Walker agreed with his fellow Sky Sports pundit, adding: "The only thing Celtic might need is cover for left-back after losing Boli Bolignoli, they didn't get Aaron Hickey and I think they need strengthening in that department, but I think Celtic fans will be happy as long as they keep Edouard.

Image: Ryan Kent is a reported target for Leeds but it is vital that Rangers keep him, says Kris Boyd

"I don't think they would be too surprised if some business was done with Olivier Ntcham or Kristoffer Ajer, Celtic do have quite a big squad. We know what they're capable of in terms of winning titles and winning cups, but I think it would be quite depressing for every Celtic fan if Edouard was to go."

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has also been linked with Premier League side Burnley, but Walker is not convinced he should make the move.

He said: "I'm not sure Burnley is the club for Christie and I think he's maybe a bit better than that. I think he will have options and he's an international player now for Scotland, but I don't think he would move in this window.

"I think everything changes when you get to 10 [Scottish Premiership titles] or 10 is denied, whatever happens. Christie, Callum McGregor, these type of players are excited by 10 in a row, but I don't think other players are as excited. I think others, if they had the chance to go to a bigger league and double or triple their money, they would take it.

3:08 WWE champion and Rangers fans Drew McIntyre hopes Steven Gerrard's side can stop rivals Celtic from winning 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row

"It's a big window and it's a bit strange working into October before it ends but we all know we're in strange times so a big few days for both clubs."

Another name that is also attracting attention from within the Scottish Premiership is Motherwell's Allan Campbell, with Hibernian and Aberdeen linked with the midfielder.

Walker added: "It depends what Campbell wants to do. Money would turn anyone's head and we all know Motherwell aren't the best paid players in the Scottish Premiership. He could easily earn four or five times his money, so who could blame him for going to a Championship club in England? I think he's certainly capable of doing that and if he wants to stay in Scotland, absolutely he could play for Hibs or Aberdeen and earn more money.

Image: Motherwell's Allan Campbell has also been attracting attention

"He might choose to do what David Turnbull did and sign an extended contract and get another season under his belt. I think he's played just over 100 games for Motherwell, if he plays say 150 and then makes his move, he would still attract a bit of interest, people would still pay money for him.

"I think it's a good grounding to get a couple of hundred games in the Scottish Premiership. He's already got 100 and people are now talking about him, he's scoring goals for Scotland U21s and he's performing to a very consistent level.

"He's still got a lot to go of course but I don't think he will go in this window. I know Motherwell will want to tie him down for another couple of years and if that could happen, that would make everyone a winner."

Boyd: Handball laws taking away from natural defending

2:38 Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Rangers

The controversial new laws surrounding handball were also prominent in the Scottish Premiership this weekend with the pundits believing penalties will become more regular and be under much tighter scrutiny.

Boyd said: "Because of the rules being the way they are at the moment, every penalty that is being given is being highlighted. Do you feel sorry for the referees? Of course you do, because I think half the time, even they don't understand this rule.

"It's ruining the game of football with these silly decisions, with the speed the players run at you these days, you can't run with your hands at the side in case he's going to cross the ball, you need to get down low to try and stop him. The pace of the game is having a big impact on a lot of decisions as well, but, for me, I think we're taking away what is natural defending."

1:01 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says his side have respect for Galatasaray, but will not go into their Europa League qualifier with any fear

Walker added: "I sympathise totally with the referees because they are only applying the new laws of the game, but I think they are just so confusing for everyone. I thought Roy Hodgson summed it up perfectly.

"Referees know what a deliberate handball looks like and they know what an accidental handball looks like and I think you should leave it at that... I think most players would buy into the idea that if my arms are a way out to my side, I am making my body unnaturally bigger and would accept a penalty or foul given against them for those reasons.

"But the ones that come at pace when you're little more than one or two yards away and it hits you when you're trying to do a natural motion, I think it is so difficult and I think it would be a lot easier if referees were given their own licence to pick and choose deliberate and non-deliberate.

"But that's not going to happen. I think the truth is we're going to have to learn to live with this rule. I don't think there are going to be any changes with it, and I think well have to understand that we're all going to see a lot more penalties this season. Penalty taking is going to play a huge part in the outcome of this season."