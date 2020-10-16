Fraizer Campbell wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for September

Huddersfield's Fraizer Campbell has won the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for September, receiving 43 per cent of the public vote.

Campbell eased himself into space in the area as Harry Toffolo charged towards the by-line. He then adjusted his body again, arching back to connect perfectly with a waist-high volley.

Campbell said: "I'm really happy to get the award. To be honest, it was never in doubt. It's always great to score a goal. It was a great ball from Toffs too. When you've tried something a little bit acrobatic then it's more special.

"We played really well that day as well, so that performance was capped off with a good goal."

0:58 Watch the Sky Bet Championship nominations for the September Goal of the Month

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman said: "When Toffolo pulled the ball back to the penalty spot, it was at a really awkward height for Frazier Campbell.

"He had to show terrific athleticism to adjust his body, watch the ball onto his foot and get his timing just right to send an acrobatic volley past Brice Samba and inside the far post. It was a moment of real quality and a goal that deserves to win any game."

Campbell beat off competition from Reading's Michael Olise and Blackburn Rovers' Bradley Johnson.

Sky Bet League One winner: Tyreece John-Jules, Doncaster Rovers (vs Charlton, Sep 19)

Doncaster Rovers striker Tyreece John-Jules is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for September, receiving 62 per cent of the public vote.

Faced by a defender, John-Jules could easily have laid the ball off. Instead, he dropped his shoulder, nutmegged his opponent and struck a stunning, rising shot into the roof of the net.

1:12 Watch the Sky Bet League One nominations for the September Goal of the Month

John-Jules said: "I want to thank everyone who has voted for my goal to win the Sky Bet League One September Goal of the Month. I'm delighted to have won the award.

"I don't really know how the goal came about, I was waiting for a pass but nothing was on so I thought I'd try it and it came off. It was a great way to score my first goal for the club.

"It's always nice to be given a trophy but the most important thing for me is to keep improving and getting goals for the team so that we can achieve what we want to achieve this season."



John-Jules beat off competition from Accrington Stanley's Dion Charles and Wigan Athletic's Tom James.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Tom Conlon, Port Vale (vs Exeter, Sep 19)

Port Vale midfielder Tom Conlon is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for September, receiving 52 per cent of the public vote.

As he sized up the free-kick in front of him, Conlon only had eyes for the top corner. It is one thing to visualise your intended target, quite another to curl the ball exquisitely into it.

Goodman said: "Over the years this beautiful game of ours had produced many wonderful exponents of the textbook free-kick from 25 yards out.

1:06 Watch the Sky Bet League Two nominations for the September Goal of the Month

"All too often when a free-kick is awarded in this position, the feeling of excitement is swiftly replaced by disappointment as the effort fails to test the 'keeper.

"However, there was no need for Vale fans to worry here, as Conlon's effort was expertly delivered with the precision and power to find the top corner."

Conlon beat off competition from Crawley Town's George Francomb and Barrow's Michael Jones.