Fabinho suffers injury during Liverpool's Champions League game with Midtjylland

Liverpool have suffered a further injury blow after makeshift centre-back Fabinho was forced off during the first half of their Champions League game against Midtjylland.

Fabinho has been playing in defence in the absence of Virgil van Dijk but gave Jurgen Klopp a further scare when he had to be substituted around the half-hour mark at Anfield with an apparent hamstring injury.

The Brazilian, who had partnered Joe Gomez, received treatment on the field before being replaced by 19-year-old Rhys Williams.

A lay-off for Fabinho would compound Liverpool's injury woes.

Van Dijk is set to undergo surgery on cruciate knee ligament damage he suffered in a challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford earlier this month.

The Dutch defender could miss the rest of the season, though Klopp and the club have been reluctant to put a timescale on his recovery.

Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Joel Matip all missed Tuesday's Champions League fixture against the Danish champions, though Klopp is hopeful all three will return soon.

He told his pre-match press conference: "It's still what I said last week, we look day by day. It looks like we will need a few more days."

More to follow...