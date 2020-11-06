Kings of the Premier League: Pick your team of the month before Joleon Lescott and Sam Quek

Who would make your team of the month? Make your selections before the XI is revealed on Kings of the Premier League this Friday.

We have included all of the players available for selection, all of whom either top the Power Rankings statistical chart or the Budweiser Kings of the Match fan vote standings.

The weekly Power Rankings factor the previous five league games, weighted incrementally from the most recent fixture.

This week, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse soared to the summit to finally end Harry Kane (No 3) and Heung-Min Son's (No 5) run at the top of the table - despite Kane converting from the penalty spot to help Spurs beat Brighton 2-1.

The Saints' captain powered into pole position with an assist and two goals from direct free-kicks during the 4-3 win over Aston Villa on Sunday - becoming the first player to do so in the Premier League since Christian Eriksen in 2015.

Team-mates Danny Ings (No 4) and Jannik Vestergaard (No 6) were also among the goals, with the former netting a spectacular effort before suffering a knee injury with five minutes left on the clock.

Despite being on the losing side, Jack Grealish produced yet another dazzling display with a goal and an assist for Villa to land runner-up spot - maintaining his untarnished run in the top-10 form players this season.