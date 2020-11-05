James Collins recalled by Republic of Ireland for international triple-header

Luton Town striker James Collins has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time under manager Stephen Kenny.

Collins, who scored on his full international debut in a 3-1 win against Bulgaria last year, is named among the attacking options following the international retirement of Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick.

Kenny has named a 26-man squad this month's international fixtures which see them face England in a friendly clash at Wembley next Thursday night before taking on Wales and Bulgaria in the UEFA Nations League.

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman returns to the squad after the Everton right-back was ruled out of the October international break with a hamstring injury.

Tottenham forward Troy Parrott, who is on loan at Championship club Millwall, does not feature as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, while Southampton's Shane Long and Preston striker Sean Maguire are also not named.

Midfielder Jack Byrne, part of the Shamrock Rovers squad crowned League of Ireland champions last week, is also included after he tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty for their triple-header against Slovakia, Wales and Finland last month.

Former Ireland U21 captain Josh Cullen is also overlooked, having made three appearances for Anderlecht since his move from West Ham last month.

Ireland are yet to win under Kenny's tenure and have scored just one goal in his first five fixtures in charge.

Republic of Ireland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).