Southampton top Premier League after win over Newcastle - How long since your club was top?

Southampton lead England's top division for the first time in 32 years after beating Newcastle on Friday - but which current Premier League club has waited the longest to top the table?
Before Friday, the Saints last reached the summit of England's top division in 1988, the same year Alan Shearer made his debut for the south-coast side. But what is the longest wait for current top-flight clubs?
Here, we count down each club's waiting time in reverse order...
- Two channels for the price of one - 146 live PL games + EFL for just £18 p/m
- Get a NOW TV Sky Sports pass | Sign up for PL goal alerts
- Premier League news | Fixtures | Table | Live on Sky
20. Southampton (0 days)
19. Liverpool (one days)
Last topped table: Thursday, 5 November 2020
18. Everton (seven days)
Last topped table: Friday, 30 October 2020
Trending
- PL predictions: Everton to turn up heat on Ole
- Ole: We're planning long-term at Man Utd
- Souness: Players to blame for Man Utd state, not Ole
- How long since your club topped the top flight?
- Joshua tells Fury: I'm serious about WBC belt
- Klopp: Man City is most difficult game in the world
- Lescott and Quek select KOTPL XI
- 'Free agent' Canelo vows to 'continue career'
- Pep: We have to suffer against Liverpool
- Wonderful Wales set up Scotland showdown
17. Leicester City (35 days)
Last topped table: Friday, 2 October 2020
16. Arsenal (49 days)
Last topped table: Friday, 18 September 2020
15. Man City (one year, two months, 21 days)
Last topped table: Friday, 16 August 2019
14. Chelsea (two years, one month, 16 days)
Last topped table: Friday, 21 September 2018
13. Man Utd (two years, two months, 27 days)
Last topped table: Friday, 10 August 2018
12. Tottenham (six years, two months, eight days)
Last topped table: Friday, 29 August 2014
11. Fulham (eight years, two months, 16 days)
Last topped table: Tuesday, 21 August 2012
10. Aston Villa (nine years, two months, 17 days)
Last topped table: Saturday, 20 August 2011
9. Newcastle (13 years, two months, 24 days)
Last topped table: Monday, 13 August 2007
8. West Ham (14 years, two months, 15 days)
Last topped table: Tuesday, 22 August 2006
7. Leeds United (18 years, two months, 11 days)
Last topped table: Monday, 26 August 2002
6. Crystal Palace (41 years, one month, one day)
Last topped table: Friday, 5 October 1979
5. West Brom (41 years, nine months, four days)
Last topped table: Friday, 2 February 1979
4. Burnley (47 years, two months, six days)
Last topped table: Friday, 31 August 1973
3. Sheffield Utd (49 years, 29 days)
Last topped table: Friday, 8 October 1971
2. Wolves (58 years, one month, one day)
Last topped table: Friday, 5 October 1962
1. Brighton (still waiting)
Last topped table: Never