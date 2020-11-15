Raheem Sterling misses England's clash with Belgium with 'small' injury

Raheem Sterling suffered a "small" injury ahead of England's Nations League game away to Belgium on Sunday, with Gareth Southgate saying he is hopeful the forward will be fit "by the end of the week".

The news was revealed on the England team's official Twitter account before the game, with Southgate telling Sky Sports that Sterling had a "small niggle" shortly afterwards.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, he said: "Raheem felt something a couple of days ago and didn't train on Friday as a precaution.

"He started training yesterday and wasn't really happy with it. We have discussed it and it isn't one to take a chance on.

🙏🏾 come on lads 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/wuetdYJOVq — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 15, 2020

"I think he will be fine by the end of the week, but the games for us just came too quickly.

"It was a slightly heavy pitch when we trained on Friday and it is a small niggle really. He had a good rest at the beginning of the week - a bit of an unfortunate incident but not one that is going to keep him out for long."

With Southgate's prediction that Sterling "will be fine by the end of the week", it makes his involvement in England's final Nations League game against Iceland on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports - doubtful.

Manchester City will be hopeful that Sterling recovers in time for their clash with Tottenham on Saturday - also live on Sky Sports - as they bid to make up the five-point gap between them and Jose Mourinho's side in the Premier League.

England will be allowed to play their Nations League match against Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday.

The national stadium will host England's final Group A2 game after the UK Government gave the Iceland squad "elite athlete exemption" to fulfil the fixture.

Entry from Denmark - where Iceland play on Sunday - is currently banned for non-British residents after a new strain of coronavirus, thought to have originated in mink farms, was found in the country.

The FA had lobbied the Government for "elite athlete exemption" on Iceland's behalf, which will allow them to enter the UK under strict rules.

The FA said in a statement: "We are pleased to confirm that following discussions with the relevant authorities, next Wednesday's UEFA Nations League fixture against Iceland will go ahead at Wembley Stadium."