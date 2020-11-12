England vs Iceland: Nations League fixture to go ahead at Wembley

England will be allowed to play the UEFA Nations League match against Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday.

The national stadium will host England's final Group A2 game after the UK Government gave the Iceland squad "elite athlete exemption" to fulfil the fixture.

Entry from Denmark is currently banned for non-British residents after a new strain of coronavirus - thought to have originated in mink farms - was found in the country.

The FA had lobbied the Government for "elite athlete exemption" on Iceland's behalf, which will allow them to enter the UK under strict rules.

Albania was another option put forward by UEFA, but the FA has confirmed the national stadium in London can now host the match.

The FA said in a statement: "We are pleased to confirm that following discussions with the relevant authorities next Wednesday's UEFA Nations League fixture against Iceland will go ahead at Wembley Stadium."

The Department for Transport said in a statement: "The government has also announced a limited exemption for a small number of Danish and Icelandic national football players to travel from the UK to Copenhagen and back, without the need to self-isolate, to take part in upcoming international football fixtures.

"This temporary and extremely limited exemption will allow the relevant players and essential staff support to be exempt from the new requirements and will help reduce any disruption for England's upcoming Nations League fixtures."