When can football supporters return to stadiums? Talks ongoing, but no date agreed

UK government hosted a virtual summit on Tuesday over the future of English football which included the FA, Premier League, EFL, Kick It Out and other fan groups; situation will be further assessed in run up to December 2, when lockdown restrictions are due to end in England

Tuesday 17 November 2020 15:05, UK

Brighton welcomed 2,500 fans for a friendly against Chelsea in August 1:19
Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson says Tuesday's UK Government summit with football leaders was 'positive', with talks ongoing over a date for supporters returning to games

Talks are ongoing but no date for the return of fans has been agreed after a summit between the government and those in control of the national game.

The situation will be further assessed in the run up to December 2, when lockdown restrictions are due to end in England.

The UK government hosted a virtual summit on Tuesday lunchtime over the future of English football, which included the FA, Premier League, English Football League, Kick It Out and other fan groups.

Grounds in England will stay locked up until April 30 at the earliest
Image: Premier League and English Football League matches are still behind closed doors

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden described the one-hour talks as "'positive".

The Premier League has previously expressed disappointment over further delay on fans returning to games.

On September 22, the Premier League said they were "certain… fans in stadiums will be as safe or even safer than any other public activity currently permitted".

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden will lead talks with those in control of the national game
Image: Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden led talks with those in control of the game

On October 6, the FA, Premier League and EFL said in an open letter to fans they were, "… fully committed to your safe return to football grounds as soon as possible".

"Constructive conversation with football leaders on governance & £, diversity & getting fans back," Dowden posted on Twitter.

"I want to work together with football to make progress on important issues for the game's long-term future. Discussions to continue as we start our fan-led review of governance."

