When can football supporters return to stadiums? Talks ongoing, but no date agreed

Talks are ongoing but no date for the return of fans has been agreed after a summit between the government and those in control of the national game.
The situation will be further assessed in the run up to December 2, when lockdown restrictions are due to end in England.
The UK government hosted a virtual summit on Tuesday lunchtime over the future of English football, which included the FA, Premier League, English Football League, Kick It Out and other fan groups.
Culture secretary Oliver Dowden described the one-hour talks as "'positive".
The Premier League has previously expressed disappointment over further delay on fans returning to games.
On September 22, the Premier League said they were "certain… fans in stadiums will be as safe or even safer than any other public activity currently permitted".
On October 6, the FA, Premier League and EFL said in an open letter to fans they were, "… fully committed to your safe return to football grounds as soon as possible".
"Constructive conversation with football leaders on governance & £, diversity & getting fans back," Dowden posted on Twitter.
"I want to work together with football to make progress on important issues for the game's long-term future. Discussions to continue as we start our fan-led review of governance."