Liam Rosenior one of panel named to appoint new FA chair

Derby caretaker manager Liam Rosenior has been named as part of a six-person panel tasked with appointing a new FA chairman following the resignation of Greg Clarke.

The FA Board has set up the panel, which includes three members who are independent from The FA, to oversee the process and to identify the candidate "who has the necessary character, skills and experience to be successful in the role."

Aside from Rosenior (independent) who sits on the The FA's Inclusion Advisory Board, the members of the panel are: Stacey Cartwright (panel chair and independent), Peter McCormick (interim FA Chair), Rupinder Bains (FA Board), Jack Pierce (FA Board) and Kate Tinsley (independent).

In a statement the FA said the role will be advertised in early December and remain open for four weeks before the shortlisting process begins. The intention is to complete the recruitment process and make an appointment by Spring 2021.

On being selected to sit on the panel, Rosenior said: "It's an absolute honour to be asked to be part of the panel to recruit the new Chair of the Football Association.

"I am truly humbled and really looking forward to being involved in making an appointment that is so important to our game."

Panel chair and Independent Non-Executive Director for The FA Stacey Cartwright said: "I'm incredibly proud to lead the selection panel for the new Chair of the Football Association. I believe we have selected a panel that reflects the modern-day FA and the wider game.

"This is a pivotal moment for the organisation as we search to find the best person to help to continue to drive The FA forward."

Greg Clarke resigned from his role as FA Chairman nine days ago Greg Clarke after referring to black footballers as "coloured" while giving evidence to MPs.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston is encouraged by the FA's approach to their recruitment process: "I've spoken to the FA a couple of times over the last week," Huddleston told Sky Sports News.

"I know that what they're doing is the right thing, by casting the net very wide in terms of potential applicants.

"That means considering a very diverse range of potential applicants. We need to make sure they have the right skills but, actually, I think they are making the right efforts to see a much more diverse range of applicants than, perhaps, in the past."