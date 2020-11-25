David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Bristol City vs Watford, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

October was a month to forget for City fans, as they followed up a win over Nottingham Forest with three defeats and two draws to drop from first to 10th. Dean Holden's men have put that behind them and come into the game off the back of three straight wins.

Watford are, as expected, still right in the mix for the top six but it's largely thanks to their home form. While they have won five of their six games at Vicarage Road, on the road they have taken just six points from six games. I think they may just sneak one more here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Derby, Wednesday 7pm

Boro once again highlighted just how defensively sound they are against Norwich, despite going down to a late Teemu Pukki penalty. It was a goal that prevented Neil Warnock's side keeping a fifth successive clean sheet, though conceding one in five games is pretty good going.

Phillip Cocu may have left Pride Park over the international break yet Derby are still in freefall. The Rams haven't won a game since October 3 and are rooted to the bottom of the table. The fact Middlesbrough rarely concede goals, coupled with the fact Derby can't score at the moment, points to this being a very tight affair and one I think the hosts will edge.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

I've said it before but I'm really impressed with how Swansea have dealt with last season's play-off semi-final disappointment. They've lingered around the top six throughout the first few months of this season and only lost two games, both of which have been by a one-goal margin.

Tony Pulis' return to management ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Preston at the weekend, which kept Wednesday in the bottom three. I don't think it'll be too long before they start picking up regular points again, but I can't see it here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Millwall vs Reading (Wed 7pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry City vs Cardiff City (Wed 7.45pm): 0-0 (Sky Bet odds)